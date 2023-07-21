© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Showing Up’ and ‘The Whale’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up.’
A24
Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose wants its own water working.

Showing Up is the eighth feature film directed by Kelly Reichardt, and it’s Reichardt’s fourth collaboration with Michelle Williams. Williams plays a sculptor preparing to open a new show. Showing Up is a quintessential example of so-called “slow cinema.”

And: The Whale is the eighth feature film directed by Darren Aronofsky. Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance as “a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.”

GUESTS:

  • Susan Clinard: Owner of Clinard Sculpture Studio in Hamden, Connecticut
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
