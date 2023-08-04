The Nose looks at movie monsters, ‘Hijack,’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose has been traveling 22 years to get here, and now it’s here, and it’s either heads or tails, and you have to say.

Hollywood continues its seeming slow-speed suicide. It’s hard to imagine it even really capitalizing on the huge and ongoing Barbenheimer phenomenon. The Nose continues to be concerned.

But. The Meg 2 is finally here! Actually, that exclamation point notwithstanding, The Nose doesn’t really care about The Meg 2. But it does care about — and have various beefs with — this Meg 2-pegged ranking of movie monsters.

And finally: Hijack is a seven-part, real-time thriller limited series starring Idris Elba. The seventh part, the finale, hit Apple TV+ this week.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.