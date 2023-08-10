© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Examining the narrative takeover and its impacts

By Lily Tyson
Published August 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Ladder ascending a stack of books.
Bryony van der Merwe
/
Getty Images
.

It seems like everything’s been turned into a story.

You can see a company’s story on the packaging of juice, cereal, alternative milks. Politicians tell stories to rally support for policies. And social media helps us all tell the story that we want to tell about our lives.

This hour, Peter Brooks on his book, Seduced by Story: The Use and Abuse of Narrative, and a look at why storytelling isn’t always a good thing.

GUESTS:

  • Peter Brooks: Author of Seduced by Story: The Use and Abuse of Narrative
  • Chris Knopf: A novelist and the retired CEO of Mintz & Hoke
  • Elise Wang: Assistant professor in the Department of English, Comparative Literature, and Linguistics at California State University, Fullerton

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 27, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show
