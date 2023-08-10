Examining the narrative takeover and its impacts

It seems like everything’s been turned into a story.

You can see a company’s story on the packaging of juice, cereal, alternative milks. Politicians tell stories to rally support for policies. And social media helps us all tell the story that we want to tell about our lives.

This hour, Peter Brooks on his book, Seduced by Story: The Use and Abuse of Narrative, and a look at why storytelling isn’t always a good thing.

GUESTS:



Peter Brooks: Author of Seduced by Story: The Use and Abuse of Narrative

Author of Chris Knopf: A novelist and the retired CEO of Mintz & Hoke

A novelist and the retired CEO of Mintz & Hoke Elise Wang: Assistant professor in the Department of English, Comparative Literature, and Linguistics at California State University, Fullerton

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired December 27, 2022.