The Nose looks as ‘Full Circle’ and ‘Justified: City Primeval’

Timothy Olyphant has been a regular presence on various TV shows every single year dating back to Damages in 2009, before the original Justified. And yet, it feels significant that he’s in no less than three new series this year. The Nose already covered the first, Daisy Jones & the Six. This week, we catch up with the other two:

Full Circle is a Max Original limited series written and created by Ed Solomon and photographed, edited, and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Here’s Warner Bros.’s logline: “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” It stars an ensemble cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, and Dennis Quaid.

And: Justified: City Primeval is an FX limited series continuation of Justified, which ended in 2015 after six seasons and 78 episodes. It is based on the Elmore Leonard novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and short story “Fire in the Hole.” Olyphant reprises his role as U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens.

Elizabeth Keifer: Professor emerita of English at Tunxis Community College

Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.