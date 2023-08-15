There are 20 quadrillion ants on Earth. How do we make sense of a number like that?

Scientists estimate that there are 20 quadrillion ants on Earth. But. How do we make sense of a number like that, like 20,000,000,000,000,000?

This hour, how we relate to unimaginable numbers, both large and small.

Plus: why our inability to conceptualize large numbers might have a real-world impact during times like a pandemic.

GUESTS:



Shabnam Mousavi: A scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and a senior scientist at the Center for Artificial Intelligence

