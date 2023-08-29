Narcissists, we bet you think this show is about you. You’re right, it is

There’s more to narcissism than meets the eye.

This hour, we reflect on narcissism — our misunderstandings about it, its pervasiveness in our culture, and the personal, public, and political damage it wreaks.

Mark Ettensohn: Clinical psychologist specializing in the treatment of narcissists

Lee Hammock: "Self-aware" narcissist who shares his experience and insights on social media

Pete Hatemi: Distinguished professor of political science at Penn State University

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired January 26, 2023.