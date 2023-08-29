© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Narcissists, we bet you think this show is about you. You’re right, it is

By Jennifer LaRue
Published August 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Painting of the myth of Narcissus And Echo with Narcissus looking at his reflection in the water.
Heritage / Getty
/
Hulton Fine Art Collection
.

There’s more to narcissism than meets the eye.

This hour, we reflect on narcissism — our misunderstandings about it, its pervasiveness in our culture, and the personal, public, and political damage it wreaks.

GUESTS:

  • Mark Ettensohn: Clinical psychologist specializing in the treatment of narcissists
  • Lee Hammock: “Self-aware” narcissist who shares his experience and insights on social media
  • Pete Hatemi: Distinguished professor of political science at Penn State University

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired January 26, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
