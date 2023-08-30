What is public health?

When we think of public health, we tend to think of things along the lines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, or even seatbelts and tobacco. But public health expands well beyond that, to realms like housing, climate change, access to the outdoors, and gun violence. This hour, we look broadly at the world of public health. And we ask what’s next for the field.

Katelyn Jetelina: Epidemiologist and author of the “ Your Local Epidemiologist ” newsletter

Epidemiologist and author of the “ ” newsletter Megan Ranney: Emergency physician and Dean of the Yale School of Public Health

