The Colin McEnroe Show

What is public health?

By Lily Tyson
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
Activists with Services Not Sweeps hold a car blockade to prevent the removal of tent shelters before Los Angeles City Bureau of Sanitation performs a cleanup sweep of a homeless encampment during the Covid-19 pandemic on January 28, 2021 in the Harbor City neighborhood of Los Angeles.
PATRICK T. FALLON
/
AFP via Getty Images
Activists with Services Not Sweeps hold a car blockade to prevent the removal of tent shelters before Los Angeles City Bureau of Sanitation performs a cleanup sweep of a homeless encampment during the Covid-19 pandemic on January 28, 2021 in the Harbor City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

When we think of public health, we tend to think of things along the lines of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, or even seatbelts and tobacco. But public health expands well beyond that, to realms like housing, climate change, access to the outdoors, and gun violence. This hour, we look broadly at the world of public health. And we ask what’s next for the field.

GUESTS: 

  • Katelyn Jetelina: Epidemiologist and author of the “Your Local Epidemiologist” newsletter
  • Megan Ranney: Emergency physician and Dean of the Yale School of Public Health

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next.
