In politics, is age really just a number?

This hour we talk about age in politics, from why our politicians skew older to the impacts of that. And, we’ll learn about how animals pick leaders, and the role age plays in those decisions.

GUESTS:



Eugene Scott: Senior Politics Reporter for Axios

Senior Politics Reporter for Axios Lucy Schiller : Writer and professor of creative writing based in Texas

: Writer and professor of creative writing based in Texas Kevin Munger: Assistant Professor of Political Science and Social Data Analytics at Penn State University, and author of Generation Gap: Why the Baby Boomers Still Dominate American Politics and Culture

Assistant Professor of Political Science and Social Data Analytics at Penn State University, and author of Jennifer Smith: Studies the evolutionary ecology of social mammals at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.