The Colin McEnroe Show

In politics, is age really just a number?

By Lily Tyson
Published September 18, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) talks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before a photo op to celebrate National Seersucker Day at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 11, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi
/
Getty Images
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) talks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) before a photo op to celebrate National Seersucker Day at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 11, 2015 in Washington, DC.

This hour we talk about age in politics, from why our politicians skew older to the impacts of that. And, we’ll learn about how animals pick leaders, and the role age plays in those decisions.

GUESTS: 

  • Eugene Scott: Senior Politics Reporter for Axios
  • Lucy Schiller: Writer and professor of creative writing based in Texas
  • Kevin Munger: Assistant Professor of Political Science and Social Data Analytics at Penn State University, and author of Generation Gap: Why the Baby Boomers Still Dominate American Politics and Culture
  • Jennifer Smith: Studies the evolutionary ecology of social mammals at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next.
