The Colin McEnroe Show

Listen! Now!! Don’t miss!!! our show about the exclamation point.

By Betsy Kaplan
Published September 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Ralf Hiemisch
/
Getty

I’m so excited!!!

The exclamation point is the only punctuation mark that can express (and evoke) strong emotion. You either love them or you hate them.

Writers use the exclamation mark to express emotion that words can’t fully capture, politicians and advertisers can use it to manipulate and alarm, and authors and their editors often clash over its appropriate use. Our brains physically respond to the sight of it.

This hour, a look at the history and culture of this most controversial mark.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired March 9, 2023.

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. She served as the Senior Producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show' for several years before stepping down in 2021 and returning to her previous career as a registered nurse. She still produces shows with Colin and the team when her schedule allows.
