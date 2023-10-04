Yascha Mounk discusses ‘The Identity Trap’ and the future of democracy

In Yascha Mounk’s new book, he “traces the origin of a set of ideas about identity and social justice that is rapidly transforming America — and explains why it will fail to accomplish its noble goals.” This hour, Mounk joins us to talk about the future of democracy and The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time.

GUEST:



Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.