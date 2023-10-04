© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Yascha Mounk discusses ‘The Identity Trap’ and the future of democracy

By Lily Tyson
Published October 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
German political analyst and author Yascha Mounk attends a public debate for RepIdee Festival at Podesta' Hall on June 8, 2018 in Bologna, Italy.
Roberto Serra
/
Getty Images
German political analyst and author Yascha Mounk attends a public debate for RepIdee Festival at Podesta' Hall on June 8, 2018 in Bologna, Italy.

In Yascha Mounk’s new book, he “traces the origin of a set of ideas about identity and social justice that is rapidly transforming America — and explains why it will fail to accomplish its noble goals.” This hour, Mounk joins us to talk about the future of democracy and The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time.

GUEST: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next.
