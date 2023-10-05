© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From alief to phronesis, Tamar Gendler makes the case for why we should care about ancient philosophy

By Lily Tyson
Published October 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
Pascal Deloche
/
Getty Images

This hour, Yale Dean Tamar Gendler joins us to discuss her new course “Public Plato: Ancient Wisdom in the Digital Age.” We'll talk about how to make ancient philosophy relevant for a modern audience, questions of framing and form, and what we can all learn from concepts like alief, phronesis, and eudaimonia.

GUEST: 

  • Tamar Gendler: Professor of Philosophy, Psychology and Cognitive Science, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, at Yale University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next.
