The Nose looks at the Hasan Minhaj controversy and Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl shorts

This week’s Nose has gotta be more like a rat than anything else in the world. Cleverer, even, than a rat, and that is not an easy thing to be, let me tell ya.

The Nose returns!

On September 15, The New Yorker ran a story that reported out a number of embellishments/untruths/liesin Hasan Minhaj’s standup specials. Minhaj had reportedly been the frontrunner to become the new permanent host of The Daily Show. On September 27, Variety reported that Comedy Central was going back to square one with their search for a host.

And: In September, 2021, Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company for $686 million. Wes Anderson has written and directed adaptations of four Dahl short stories: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” “Poison,” “The Rat Catcher,” and “The Swan.” They’re the first projects released by Netflix as part of their ownership of Dahl’s work, and they star a repertory company of actors that includes Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, and Rupert Friend.

GUESTS:



Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Development officer at Connecticut Children’s Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.