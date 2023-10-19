© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

URGENT: Please immediately listen to this show about scam emails

By Carolyn McCusker
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
A note with the words, Sounds Too Good To Be True It Might Be A Scam.
celiaosk / Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
A note with the words, Sounds Too Good To Be True It Might Be A Scam.

A wealthy prince needs your help (via a wire transfer) to unfreeze his fortunes. He’ll reward you handsomely. While you’re sending him the money, listen to this show about scam emails.

We'll talk about the surprising history and future of scam emails and what you can do to protect yourself. Plus: a conversation with an author who got caught up in an infamous email scam.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce <i>The Colin McEnroe Show. </i>She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019.<br/>
