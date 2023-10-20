The Nose looks at Taylor Swift and ‘The Eras Tour’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert film ever made, and it’s only been in theaters for five days. It took in more than $100 million in global presales alone. The 169-minute, 41-song-long movie is nothing short of a phenomenon.
Speaking of a phenomenon, you may have heard that Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are a couple. Swift and Kelce haven’t publicly commented on or even confirmed their romantic relationship (though they have been photographed holding hands), but the NFL and its broadcast partners have certainly capitalized on it anyway. Oh, and TSwift and TKelce were both on SNL last weekend, too.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Piper Laurie, Actress in ‘The Hustler,’ ‘Carrie’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 91 The three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner also starred in the original ‘Days of Wine and Roses’ and in ‘Children of a Lesser God.’
- Suzanne Somers, Star of ‘Three’s Company,’ Is Dead at 76 She became famous for playing, as she put it, “one of the best dumb blondes that’s ever been done,” then became a sex-positive health and diet mogul.
- Louise Glück, 80, Nobel-Winning Poet Who Explored Trauma and Loss, Dies Acclaimed as one of America’s greatest living writers, she blended deeply personal material with themes of mythology and nature.
- Burt Young, Decorated Character Actor Of Rocky Fame, Has Died At 83
- Michael Caine Officially Announces Retirement From Acting: ‘You Don’t Have Leading Men at 90’
- Michael Jordan Is the First Pro Athlete to Rank Among the 400 Wealthiest Americans The former NBA star has an estimated net worth of $3 billion.
- Best Buy Is Ending DVD and Blu-Ray Sales
- Netflix plans to open brick and mortar locations
- Will Smith Has Broken His Silence On Jada Pinkett Smith’s Memoir Revelations After a week of bombshell details regarding Jada’s new memoir, Will has responded directly to his estranged wife.
- The Actors Are on Strike, But the Awards Shows Go On Here is our (extremely early) forecast for the biggest Oscar races this (very uncertain) year.
- Why is movie candy sold in boxes?
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.