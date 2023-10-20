© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at Taylor Swift and ‘The Eras Tour’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Allen J. Schaben
/
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7, 2023.

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert film ever made, and it’s only been in theaters for five days. It took in more than $100 million in global presales alone. The 169-minute, 41-song-long movie is nothing short of a phenomenon.

Speaking of a phenomenon, you may have heard that Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are a couple. Swift and Kelce haven’t publicly commented on or even confirmed their romantic relationship (though they have been photographed holding hands), but the NFL and its broadcast partners have certainly capitalized on it anyway. Oh, and TSwift and TKelce were both on SNL last weekend, too.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nose
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content