The Nose looks at Taylor Swift and ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert film ever made, and it’s only been in theaters for five days. It took in more than $100 million in global presales alone. The 169-minute, 41-song-long movie is nothing short of a phenomenon.

Speaking of a phenomenon, you may have heard that Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are a couple. Swift and Kelce haven’t publicly commented on or even confirmed their romantic relationship (though they have been photographed holding hands), but the NFL and its broadcast partners have certainly capitalized on it anyway. Oh, and TSwift and TKelce were both on SNL last weekend, too.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.