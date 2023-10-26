The (so-called) dying art of dinner parties

News outlets and opinion writers have called it: the traditional dinner party is dead. But are dinner parties really so bad? Or are we just bad at hosting them? This hour, the history of dinner parties and some advice from people who turn party-hosting into an art form.

GUESTS:



Rand Richards Cooper: Fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal , and the restaurant critic for the Hartford Courant

Fiction writer, contributing editor at , and the restaurant critic for the Julia Skinner: Culinary historian and food writer whose work includes the book “Our Fermented Lives”

Culinary historian and food writer whose work includes the book “Our Fermented Lives” Nandita Godbole: Author of several cookbooks including “Masaleydaar: Classic Indian Spice Blends”. She also writes the blog Curry Cravings.

Join the conversation onFacebook andTwitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

