The Colin McEnroe Show

Shell we talk about eggs?

By Betsy Kaplan
Published October 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Richard Drury
/
Getty Images

What else besides an egg can give us human life, culinary delight, life-saving vaccines, jarping, the Clowns International Egg Registry, and a satisfying bit of schadenfreude, all wrapped in one small package? Making a great omelet is the tip of the eggshell for the versatility of the egg.

This hour, a hard-boiled look at the ubiquitous, yet overlooked egg.

GUESTS:

  • John Portmann: Taught moral philosophy and ethics at the University of Virginia for several decades; he’s the author of When Bad Things Happen To Other People
  • Chris Prosperi: Chef and co-owner of Metro Bis in Simsbury, Connecticut, and a former recipe columnist for the Hartford Courant
  • Lizzie Stark: The author of Egg: A Dozen Ovatures

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired April 27, 2023.

