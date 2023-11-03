The Nose on the ‘last’ Beatles song and the new Scorsese picture, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

“Now and Then” is the first Beatles single of any kind in more than 27 years, and it may well be their last. It was released Thursday. “Now and Then” was originally written and recorded by John Lennon circa 1977. Using machine learning technology developed for the Get Back documentary, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were able to isolate Lennon’s vocals, record new instrumentation and vocals, and combine all of that with vocals and guitar parts recorded by George Harrison in 1995. “Now and Then” is the lead single off new editions of the so-called Red and Blue Albums, which come out November 10.

And: Killers of the Flower Moon is the 26th scripted feature film directed by Martin Scorsese. It is written by Eric Roth and Scorsese and based on the book by David Grann. It is Scorsese’s 10th feature film collaboration with Robert De Niro and his sixth with Leonardo DiCaprio. Killers of the Flower Moon is also the second-longest Scorsese movie at 206 minutes. He has now made two 200-minute pictures in a row.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.