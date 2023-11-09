© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

First impressions are everything. Especially when you’re a headline

By Lily Tyson
Published November 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
Collage of newspaper headline clippings
SEAN GLADWELL / Getty Images
/
Moment RF
Collage of newspaper headline clippings

Let’s be honest, sometimes we all just read the headline of a story, and nothing more. After all, who has time to read every article? Headlines help us decide what to click on, and give us a sense of what’s going on in the world. But often the headline tells only a very small part of the story, or even the wrong story. This hour we talk about the art of the headline. We'll look at why headlines matter, and celebrate some of the best examples.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson