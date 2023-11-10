'The Golden Bachelor' and reality TV's real-life draw

Don't turn your nose up at it! This hour, we'll hear a defense of reality TV from some of its most fiery fans. Plus: an exploration into the show taking TV screens by storm, The Golden Bachelor.

GUESTS:



Danielle Lindemann: Sociologist and author of the book "True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us"

Kay Brown is the host of The Betchelor podcast

Mireille Silcoff: Regular essayist with the New York Times Magazine

Andy Dehnart: Founder and editor of realityblurred.com

Cat Pastor: Assistant radio operations manager at Connecticut Public

