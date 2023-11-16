A COVID update: New vaccines, new variants, and new data on Paxlovid rebound

COVID, by the way, is … still a thing.

The new vaccines are here, and people mostly aren’t getting them. The new variants are here, and the people who’re getting COVID are mostly getting them.

Just this week, some new data seems to show that getting your COVID and flu shots together isn’t just safe — it might actually be the better thing to do.

And it turns out that Paxlovid rebound probably is real and more prevalent than we knew.

Oh. And: Picking your nose maybe makes you more susceptible to a COVID infection. The more you know, and all that.

GUESTS:



Scott Roberts: Associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale Medicine and an assistant professor in infectious diseases at Yale School of Medicine

Associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale Medicine and an assistant professor in infectious diseases at Yale School of Medicine Mark Siedner: Associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an infectious disease clinician and researcher in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.