The Nose looks at ‘The Killer’ and ‘Albert Brooks: Defending My Life’

This week’s Nose has had to work through the occasional civilian who’s stood between eyes and the prize.

The Killer is the 12th movie directed by David Fincher and his first credited feature film collaboration with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker since 1995’s Se7en. It’s Fincher’s second movie for Netflix, who describe it this way: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.” The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as the titular assassin.

And: Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is an HBO documentary directed by Rob Reiner. It chronicles Brooks’s career in comedy, and it’s the first documentary Reiner has ever made (other than This Is Spinal Tap, of course).

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she's the author of The Essays Only You Can Write

Gene Seymour: A "writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek"

