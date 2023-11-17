The Nose looks at ‘The Killer’ and ‘Albert Brooks: Defending My Life’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose has had to work through the occasional civilian who’s stood between eyes and the prize.
The Killer is the 12th movie directed by David Fincher and his first credited feature film collaboration with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker since 1995’s Se7en. It’s Fincher’s second movie for Netflix, who describe it this way: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.” The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as the titular assassin.
And: Albert Brooks: Defending My Life is an HBO documentary directed by Rob Reiner. It chronicles Brooks’s career in comedy, and it’s the first documentary Reiner has ever made (other than This Is Spinal Tap, of course).
Some other stuff that happened this week give or take:
- UCLA Study: Gen Z Wants Less Sex Onscreen, Prefers Platonic Relationships Depicted to Romantic Rollercoasters A 2023 study by UCLA’s Center for Scholars and Storytellers found that viewers ages 10 to 24 want content more relatable to them.
- What Comes After Marvel? Better Hope It’s Not Something Worse With the MCU in its early endgame, many may think that movies can return to “normal.” Think again.
- Why the Dying DVD Business Could Be Headed for a Resurrection Netflix and Best Buy said adieu to discs — but with streamers deleting titles to cut costs, could DVDs and Blu-rays mimic the revival of vinyl and CDs?
- Hungry (but Not for Human Contact), Americans Head for the Drive-Through A national fixture is enjoying a fresh surge as post-pandemic customers crave speed and solitude. And restaurants are responding with a raft of innovations.
- Jared Leto Climbed the Empire State Building to Promote a 30 Seconds to Mars Tour or Something Actor-singer becomes first person to legally scale the Manhattan landmark in excessive promotional stunt
- Warner Bros shelves completed $70m Coyote vs Acme movie Studio decides to take $30m tax write-down by not releasing live-action/animation comedy starring John Cena
- Talking Heads Concert Film ‘Stop Making Sense’ Re-Release Surpasses Initial Box Office Run
- The War on Charlie Chaplin He was one of the world’s most celebrated and beloved stars. Then his adopted country turned against him.
GUESTS:
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write
- Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.