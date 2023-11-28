© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Astrophysicists Adam Frank and Neil deGrasse Tyson discuss the search for extraterrestrial life

By Lily Tyson
Published November 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Devils Tower National Monument is silhouetted against the night sky in Wyoming. Long exposure astrophotography.
Linda Epstein / UrsaHoogle / Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Devils Tower National Monument is silhouetted against the night sky in Wyoming.

Today, our week of discussions about life in the universe continues as we talk with two prominent astrophysicists about the possibility of life outside of earth. Astrophysicist Adam Frank is part of the team of scientists that is currently using the most advanced technology to search for life on other planets. This hour, we talk with Frank about that work, and what would happen if they find something. Plus, we'll talk with Neil deGrasse Tyson about the likelihood of life on other planets, and the variety of life here on earth.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is presenting “Delusions of Space Enthusiasts” on December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. 

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show Astronaughty Week
Lily Tyson
