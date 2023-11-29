© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From flying saucers to flying saints: Belief and how we react to the “impossible”

By Lily Tyson
Published November 29, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST
A large group of people is watching the stars and the milky way from Zabriskie Point in Death Valley (digitally enhanced).
Siegfried Layda / Getty Images
/
The Image Bank RF
A large group of people is watching the stars and the milky way from Zabriskie Point in Death Valley (digitally enhanced).

Today, we continue our week of special coverage with a show focused on belief, and how we react when we experience things that we think should be impossible.

A few years ago, Diana Walsh Pasulka published American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, Technology, which looked at the mechanism of belief in extraterrestrial life, finding that this is becoming a new American religion. Now, she has a new book out, Encounters: Experiences with Nonhuman Intelligences, which looks at our experiences with non-human life forms, including UFOs, dreams, angels, and AI, and how these encounters challenge our assumptions about life. This hour, we talk with Diana Walsh Pasulka about her work.

Plus, Yale Professor Carlos Eire joins us to talk about the history of the impossible, including discussions of levitation and bilocation, and how beliefs form.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show Astronaughty Week
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
