The Nose looks at the glut of cult docuseries

Cult documentaries and docuseries sure seem to be having a moment right now. (On the other hand.) This isn’t the sort of material The Nose usually gets into. But, and partly inspired by Cat’s Corner in the current edition of The Noseletter, we decided to give three popular new shows a look:

Escaping Twin Flames is a three-part Netflix docuseries that looks at the controversial online community Twin Flames Universe.

The Garden: Commune or Cult is a six-part Discovery Channel docuseries about the off-the-grid community The Garden.

And Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God is a three-part HBO docuseries that looks at the life and death of Amy Carlson, also known as Mother God.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Sam Hatch: Co-hosts The Culture Dogs on Sunday nights on WWUH

Co-hosts on Sunday nights on WWUH Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine

A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.