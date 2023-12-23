Our 10th annual holiday spectacular with ‘Big Al’ Anderson and Jim Chapdelaine

Every year since 2014, we’ve done some version of this show. We get “Big Al” Anderson and Jim Chapdelaine and Colin together, we sing some songs, tell some stories, have some surprise guests … and somehow we wind up with a holiday special.

We couldn’t, strictly speaking, do the together part of that this year. But that’s no reason not to sing songs — eight of them, no less — and tell stories and have some surprise guests. And this year, we’ve included a brand-new version of an unheard, age-old Big Al song that Al and Jim sent along special.

It’s an hour of joyous nonsense for Christmas Eve Eve, an audio “Happy holidays” from us to you.

🎄

GUESTS:



“Big Al” Anderson: Vocals, guitar, songwriter

Vocals, guitar, songwriter Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar, vocals, songwriter, mixer, engineer, producer, etc.

Guitar, vocals, songwriter, mixer, engineer, producer, etc. Lorne Entress: Drums and vocals

Drums and vocals Paul Kochanski: Bass guitar and vocals

Bass guitar and vocals Nekita Waller: Connecticut’s 17th State Troubadour

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Natalie Frascarelli, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired in a different form December 24, 2019, and December 22, 2021.