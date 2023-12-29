The year-end Nose looks back at 2023

Continuing a streak of long, strange years, it’s been a long, strange year. And so, The Nose wonders how our popular culture is dealing with it all.

We look back at a whole bunch of movies and TV shows: American Symphony, Barbie, Black Mirror, The Curse, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Headliners Only, Killers of the Flower Moon, Leave the World Behind, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Reservation Dogs, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and more.

We wonder about the future of superhero movies. We look at the over- and under-appreciated figures in our pop culture.

And don’t worry: Taylor Swift gets discussed.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and director of marketing at Washington Montessori

David Edelstein: America's Greatest Living Film Critic

Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.