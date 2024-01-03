© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Political merchandise can tell us a lot about an election

By Lily Tyson
Published January 3, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST
US President-elect Donald Trump merchandise on sale outside the White House in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2017, a day ahead of the inauguration of the 45th US president.
MARK RALSTON
/
AFP via Getty Images
US President-elect Donald Trump merchandise on sale outside the White House in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2017, a day ahead of the inauguration of the 45th US president.

This hour we look at the world of political merchandise. We explore the history of political merchandise, what it can tell us about an election, and the latest trends going into 2024. Plus, we’ll talk with a t-shirt maker to learn about the current landscape of political merchandise, and what sales can tell us about the priorities of voters.

GUESTS: 

  • Claire Jerry: Curator of Political History for the Smithsonian National Museum of American History
  • Hunter Schwarz: Journalist and the founder and curator of the visual politics newsletter “Yello
  • Mike Draper: Founder and owner of the t-shirt maker Raygun

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson