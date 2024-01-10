It’s kind of Civil War days right now. Presidential candidate Nikki Haley choked on the cause. Former President Trump is being disqualified from state ballots based on an amendment intended to keep Confederate leaders from holding federal offices and charged with another offense derived from the Civil War.

This hour: Are we in the Civil War era? And what would it mean if we were? Plus, what another civil war could look like.

Caroline Janney: Professor of history of American Civil War and the director of the Nau Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.