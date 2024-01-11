The cars have eyes: Data privacy (or lack thereof) and your vehicle

Somewhere along the way, cars stopped being just a means of transportation — now, they’re also a dining room, an entertainment center, even an extension of our selves. And apparently, they’re sharing and selling data about you that you might not know they collected in the first place. This hour: everything you didn’t know about that thing you sit in for an hour every day.

GUESTS:



Jen Caltrider: Program Director of Mozilla's *Privacy Not Included project

Kashmir Hill: Technology reporter at the New York Times, specializing in privacy

Stefan Gössling: Professor at Linnaeus University

Ian Walker: Professor of Environmental Psychology at Swansea University

