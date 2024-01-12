© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at the state of stand-up comedy

By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, in a publicity photo for her new late night show, ‘@fter midnight,’ which will air after ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ starting January 16.
RAMONA ROSALES
/
CBS ENTERTAINMENT
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson, in a publicity photo for her new late night show, ‘@fter midnight,’ which will air after ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ starting January 16.

In lieu of a standard Nose, we decided to take a show-length look at some of the best stand-up comedy from 2023 and some of the most-anticipated stand-up comedy of 2024.

There are the new controversial specials from Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais. But there are also good, recent specials from folks like Kenny DeForest, Gary Gulman, Dina Hashem, Pete Holmes, and Beth Stelling.

And there’s Taylor Tomlinson’s new late night gig starting January 16.

Plus: Pete Davidson has a brand-new special. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are on tour. John Mulaney and Rory Scovel have new specials coming. And more!

GUESTS:

  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Jason Zinoman: Critic at large for The New York Times, where he writes the On Comedy column

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

