© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

“A safety valve”: The impact of ballot measures on democracy

By Carolyn McCusker
Published January 18, 2024 at 12:06 PM EST
Shawn Pelletier of Colchester at the State Democrats press conference after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut June 24, 2022.
(File) Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Shawn Pelletier of Colchester at the State Democrats press conference after the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Connecticut June 24, 2022.

From abortion rights to partisan school board elections, ballot measures are a big deal in 2024. But what are they? A drop of direct democracy to defend against corrupt politicians? A pawning-off of governance to voters who don’t know what they’re voting on? This hour: the good, the bad, and the weird of ballot measures.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Carolyn McCusker