“A safety valve”: The impact of ballot measures on democracy

From abortion rights to partisan school board elections, ballot measures are a big deal in 2024. But what are they? A drop of direct democracy to defend against corrupt politicians? A pawning-off of governance to voters who don’t know what they’re voting on? This hour: the good, the bad, and the weird of ballot measures.

GUESTS:



Dane Waters: Founder of the Initiative and Referendum Institute at the University of Southern California

Desmond Meade: Executive Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and author of "Let My People Vote: My Battle to Restore the Civil Rights of Returning Citizens"

Ryan Byrne: Managing Editor of the Ballot Measures Project at Ballotpedia

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.