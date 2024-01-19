The Nose looks at ‘Saltburn’ and ‘The Holdovers’
Saltburn is the second movie written and directed by Emerald Fennell, following Promising Young Woman. It is a comedy-drama-thriller set mostly on the titular sprawling estate during summer break from Oxford University. Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike were both nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.
And: The Holdovers is the eighth feature film directed by Alexander Payne and the first feature written by David Hemingson. It is the second time Payne and Paul Giamatti have worked together, following Sideways. The Holdovers is a comedy-drama set mostly during Christmas break from a fictional New England boarding school. Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph both won Golden Globes for their performances.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- ‘Honeymooners’ Star Joyce Randolph Dead at 99 Played Ed Norton’s Wife, Trixie
- ‘Rap Sh!t’ Canceled at Max The comedy from creator Issa Rae starring Aida Osman ran for two seasons on the streamer.
- ‘Schmigadoon’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Apple TV+
- Elton John Just Got EGOT
- The 150 Greatest Science Fiction Movies of All Time From space odysseys to star wars, alien invaders to guardians of the galaxy — the best sci-fi films from the beginning of the movies until now
- Reboot Star Wars!
- Toward a definition of “Egg Cinema” How movies made by seeming cis people sometimes end up super trans.
- Lorne Michaels Says Tina Fey ‘Could Easily’ Take Over ‘Saturday Night Live’: She’s ‘Brilliant and Great at Everything’
GUESTS:
- Xandra Ellin: A producer at Pineapple Street Studios
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write
