The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Saltburn’ and ‘The Holdovers’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn.’
Courtesy of Prime
/
Courtesy of MGM and Amazon Studios
Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Saltburn is the second movie written and directed by Emerald Fennell, following Promising Young Woman. It is a comedy-drama-thriller set mostly on the titular sprawling estate during summer break from Oxford University. Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike were both nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

And: The Holdovers is the eighth feature film directed by Alexander Payne and the first feature written by David Hemingson. It is the second time Payne and Paul Giamatti have worked together, following Sideways. The Holdovers is a comedy-drama set mostly during Christmas break from a fictional New England boarding school. Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph both won Golden Globes for their performances.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Xandra Ellin: A producer at Pineapple Street Studios
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College, and she’s the author of The Essays Only You Can Write

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
