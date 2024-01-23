What’s going on with loneliness?

Loneliness: It’s often cited as an “epidemic” and can have a health impact comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

This hour, we talk about what loneliness looks like in the brain and how public policy could affect our loneliness epidemic.

Plus: a conversation with an expert on making friends as an adult!

GUESTS:



Elisa Baek: Assistant professor of psychology at USC Dornsife

Assistant professor of psychology at USC Dornsife Chris Murphy: U.S. Senator from Connecticut

U.S. Senator from Connecticut Kat Vellos: A speaker, connection coach, and the author of We Should Get Together: The Secret to Cultivating Better Friendships

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 12, 2023.