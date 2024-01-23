© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What’s going on with loneliness?

By Carolyn McCusker
Published January 23, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Loneliness: It’s often cited as an “epidemic” and can have a health impact comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

This hour, we talk about what loneliness looks like in the brain and how public policy could affect our loneliness epidemic.

Plus: a conversation with an expert on making friends as an adult!

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 12, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
