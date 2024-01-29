© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at the state of philanthropy

By Lily Tyson
Published January 29, 2024 at 1:07 PM EST
This hour, we take a look at the state of philanthropy with Amy Schiller, author of the new book, The Price of Humanity: How Philanthropy Went Wrong and How to Fix It. We’ll look at the evolution of philanthropy through history, and potential reforms for its future. Plus, we’ll discuss the rise of effective altruism, the philanthropic philosophy of LeBron James, and what we can learn from the example of Notre Dame.

GUEST: 

SONGS: 

  • “Give a Little Bit” by Supertramp
  • “Think About It” by Flight of the Conchords 
  • “Another Day in Paradise” by Phil Collins
  • “King James” by Anderson .Paak
  • “I’ll Stand By You” by The Pretenders

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
