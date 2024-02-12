© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From the Super Bowl to streaming, commercials are back

By Lily Tyson
Published February 12, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST
Anthropomorphic TV demon and a man.
alashi
/
Short Characters Vector Art Illustration / Getty Images
.

This hour is all about commercials. We'll look at the Super Bowl ads, and how commercials have infiltrated streaming. Plus, a look at what’s going on with those "He Gets Us" ads for Jesus.

GUESTS: 

  • Patrick Dugan: Executive creative director at Adams and Knight in Avon
  • Suzanne Vranica: Advertising Editor for The Wall Street Journal
  • Bob Smietana: National reporter for Religion News Service, and author of Reorganized Religion: The Reshaping of the American Church and Why it Matters

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
