The Colin McEnroe Show

Unpacking the impact of J. Edgar Hoover on the FBI and 20th century America

By Lily Tyson
Published February 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
F.B.I. director J. Edgar Hoover is seen speaking during a convention of former special agents in Washington, Sept. 28, 1967.
Bob Daugherty
/
AP
FBI director J. Edgar Hoover speaking during a convention of former special agents in Washington, DC, on September 28, 1967.

J. Edgar Hoover served as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation under eight presidents and made the FBI into the organization it is today.

This hour, Beverly Gage, Yale historian and author of a Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of Hoover, joins us to talk about his life and legacy.

Plus, a look at the status of the FBI today and the lessons we can learn from Hoover’s example.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 27, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
