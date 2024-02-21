© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Stop making sense: A salute to incoherence

By Carolyn McCusker
Published February 21, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
Illustration of man walking on Penrose triangle, surreal concept
iStockphoto
/
Getty
Illustration of man walking on Penrose triangle, surreal concept

This hour, partly cloudy spies with a 50% chance of certain rain. Have you ever wondered if you really exist? Consider that you might not exist at all. In other news, get ready to gyre and gimble in the wabe — our show today is about incoherence.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

