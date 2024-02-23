‘Always getting it wrong’: A look at the state of awards shows

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

With the Academy Awards just two weekends away, this year’s awards season is coming to a close.

With that in mind, this hour we take a Nose-ish look at awards shows — awards shows as live events, as television, and as the actual doling out of artistic accolades.

Plus: a brief history of the Academy Awards with Michael Schulman, the author of Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears.

GUESTS:



David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

America’s Greatest Living Film Critic Alison Herman: TV critic at Variety

TV critic at Michael Schulman: A staff writer at The New Yorker and the author, most recently, of Oscar Wars

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.