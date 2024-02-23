© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Always getting it wrong’: A look at the state of awards shows

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 23, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Harrison Ford presenting the Oscar for Best Picture at last year’s Academy Awards, on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter
/
Getty Images
Harrison Ford presenting the Oscar for Best Picture at last year’s Academy Awards, on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. The Oscar went to ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

With the Academy Awards just two weekends away, this year’s awards season is coming to a close.

With that in mind, this hour we take a Nose-ish look at awards shows — awards shows as live events, as television, and as the actual doling out of artistic accolades.

Plus: a brief history of the Academy Awards with Michael Schulman, the author of Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears.

GUESTS:

  • David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic
  • Alison Herman: TV critic at Variety
  • Michael Schulman: A staff writer at The New Yorker and the author, most recently, of Oscar Wars

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nose
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content