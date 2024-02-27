© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Are you an ENFP? An ISTJ? A look at the history, validity, and potential of Myers-Briggs

By Lily Tyson
Published February 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Marci Segal holds up the Myers Briggs Type Chart on Yonge street in "her neighbourhood". The chart sets out 16 personality types that most people fall into. Her name is printed in the square her type is.
Ken Faught
/
Toronto Star via Getty Images
.

Who am I? We’ve all wondered at some point. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, a personality test based on Carl Jung’s psychological types, has offered many an answer.

This hour, we delve into the history of the MBTI and contemporary applications of this test and explore its scientific validity.

Plus, a look at a dating app that uses the 16 personality types to help people find love.

GUESTS:

  • Jessica Alderson: Founder of So Syncd, a 16 personalities-based dating app
  • Alexander Swan: Associate professor of psychology at Eureka College and host of the CinemaPsych podcast
  • Paul Tieger: A prolific author on the MBTI; his books include Do What You Are and Just Your Type

This show was produced by Carol Chen.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, which originally aired August 3, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
