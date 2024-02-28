Voting for the lesser of two evils

"The lesser of two evils" is a phrase we hear a lot during election cycles. Why is that? This hour, we look to philosophy, the polls, and forensic psychiatry to explore the meaning of this idiom.

GUESTS:



Lakshya Jain: Partner at the election analysis website splitticket.org

Partner at the election analysis website splitticket.org Julia Maskivker: Professor of Political Theory and Political Science at Rollins College in Florida. She wrote the book “The Duty to Vote.”

Professor of Political Theory and Political Science at Rollins College in Florida. She wrote the book “The Duty to Vote.” Dr. Michael Welner: Forensic psychiatrist and chairman of The Forensic Panel

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.