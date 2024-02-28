© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Voting for the lesser of two evils

By Carolyn McCusker
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:32 PM EST
"The lesser of two evils" is a phrase we hear a lot during election cycles. Why is that? This hour, we look to philosophy, the polls, and forensic psychiatry to explore the meaning of this idiom.

GUESTS: 

  • Lakshya Jain: Partner at the election analysis website splitticket.org
  • Julia Maskivker: Professor of Political Theory and Political Science at Rollins College in Florida. She wrote the book “The Duty to Vote.”
  • Dr. Michael Welner: Forensic psychiatrist and chairman of The Forensic Panel

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
