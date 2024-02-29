We’re having crisis fatigue

Everything's felt like, and been called, a "crisis" lately. This hour, we talk about the overuse of the term "crisis," and crisis fatigue. Plus, we'll talk with a crisis communicator about how to manage a crisis. And, finally, a look at the midlife crisis.

Eliah Bures: Historian of modern Europe and a Senior Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley's Center for Right-Wing Studies

Christian Paz: Senior Politics Reporter for Vox

Molly McPherson: An expert in crisis communications and emergency management. She is the author of the book Indestructible: Reclaim Control and Respond with Confidence in a Media Crisis

Barbara Bradley Hagerty: Contributing writer to The Atlantic, and author of Life Reimagined: The Science, Art, and Opportunity of Midlife

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.