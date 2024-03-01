© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Poor Things’ and Jon Stewart’s return to ‘The Daily Show’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things.’
Searchlight Pictures
Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Poor Things is the eighth feature film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. It is written by Tony McNamara and based on the 1992 novel Poor Things: Episodes from the Early Life of Archibald McCandless M.D., Scottish Public Health Officer by Alasdair Gray. Poor Things is a fantastical comedy that deals with some pretty dark ideas, and it’s nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Lanthimos), Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), and Best Adapted Screenplay.

And: After a year without a permanent host, The Daily Show has finally filled its vacancy! Or one-quarter of its vacancy, at least. But anyway: Jon Stewart is back! But just on Mondays. But Jon Stewart has returned! At least through the election. And then Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Thursdays are hosted by a rotating group of correspondents. For now, anyway, it sounds like.

GUESTS:

  • Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction … and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
