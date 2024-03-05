Keeping it brief: A celebration of short stories
When was the last time you read a short story? This hour, we talk about why short stories are so popular in the classroom, but why adults don’t seem to read them much once they’re done with school. And we make the case for why you should. Plus, a look at the art of the short story with some masters of the craft.
You can read Rebecca Makkai’s Substack post that inspired this show here.
Here is the story that is discussed in the final segment, “How I Became a Vet” by Rivka Galchen.
As part of this show we asked each of our guests to recommend a short story, a collection, or an author. Here are those recommendations:
- Rebecca Makkai: “The Dinner Party” by Joshua Ferris
- George Saunders: “The Stone Boy” by Gina Berriault, “The Conventional Wisdom” by Stanley Elkin
- Deborah Treisman: Liberation Day by George Saunders, After the Funeral by Tessa Hadley, “The Haunting of Hajji Hotak” by Jamil Jan Kochai
- Amy Bloom: “The Dead” by James Joyce, stories by Edward P. Jones, essays by Samantha Irby
- Irene Papoulis: “Drinking Coffee Elsewhere” by ZZ Packer
- Brian Slattery: “Hell is the Absence of God” by Ted Chiang
- Colin McEnroe: “The Hole on the Corner” and “What’s the Name of That Town?” by R.A. Lafferty
GUESTS:
- Rebecca Makkai: Author of the Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-finalist The Great Believers, among other books; her newest book is I Have Some Questions For You, and she is artistic director of StoryStudio Chicago
- George Saunders: Author of twelve books; his most recent is Liberation Day, a collection of short stories
- Deborah Triesman: Fiction editor for The New Yorker and the host of their Fiction Podcast
- Amy Bloom: Author of four novels and three collections of short stories; her most recent book is the memoir In Love
- Irene Papouli: Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Brian Slattery: Arts editor for the New Haven Independent
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 7, 2023.