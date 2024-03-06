© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at one of our most forgotten presidents: Chester A. Arthur

By Lily Tyson
Published March 6, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST
Chester Alan Arthur (1830-1881) was the Twenty-First President of united States of America Engraved and published in the Story a Great Nation by John Gilmary Shea and edited in New York by Gay Brothers & Company in 1884. Digital restoration by Pictore. Presidents of the United States of America.
pictore
/
Digital Vision Vectors / Getty Images
Chester Alan Arthur (1830-1881) was the Twenty-First President of united States of America Engraved and published in the Story a Great Nation by John Gilmary Shea and edited in New York by Gay Brothers & Company in 1884. Digital restoration by Pictore. Presidents of the United States of America.

This hour is all about America’s 21st president, Chester A. Arthur, who took office after President James Garfield was assassinated. We look at Arthur’s life and legacy and at what happens when someone unexpectedly takes over the highest office in the land.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
