The Colin McEnroe Show

‘If the wind is right’: A deep dive into the smooth sounds of yacht rock

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Kenny Loggins performs at SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock the Boat with Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross on June 13, 2022, in New York City.
Kenny Loggins performs at SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock the Boat with Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross on June 13, 2022, in New York City.

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Doobie Brothers. Christopher Cross. Steely Dan. Kenny Loggins. Toto. Michael McDonald. Ambrosia. Supertramp. (The Eagles? Uh, Michael Jackson?)

Something was happening in the music world out there on the West Coast in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Something with electric pianos and slower tempos and jazz and R&B influences and hi-fi, almost crystalline production.

This hour, we take a deep dive into the smooth, soft sounds of … yacht rock.

GUESTS:

  • Hollywood Steve Huey: A music critic and a cohost of the Beyond Yacht Rock and Yacht or Nyacht? podcasts
  • Charly Kay: Lead and backing vocalist in the Yacht Lobsters
  • David Mendelsohn: Vocalist and guitarist in the Yacht Lobsters
  • Scout Raimondo: Production intern at Connecticut Public
  • Gaston Raimondo: Scout’s dad
  • Brian Slattery: Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

This show was produced with Scout Raimondo.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
