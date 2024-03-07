‘If the wind is right’: A deep dive into the smooth sounds of yacht rock

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

The Doobie Brothers. Christopher Cross. Steely Dan. Kenny Loggins. Toto. Michael McDonald. Ambrosia. Supertramp. (The Eagles? Uh, Michael Jackson?)

Something was happening in the music world out there on the West Coast in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Something with electric pianos and slower tempos and jazz and R&B influences and hi-fi, almost crystalline production.

This hour, we take a deep dive into the smooth, soft sounds of … yacht rock.

GUESTS:



Hollywood Steve Huey: A music critic and a cohost of the Beyond Yacht Rock and Yacht or Nyacht? podcasts

A music critic and a cohost of the and podcasts Charly Kay: Lead and backing vocalist in the Yacht Lobsters

Lead and backing vocalist in the Yacht Lobsters David Mendelsohn: Vocalist and guitarist in the Yacht Lobsters

Vocalist and guitarist in the Yacht Lobsters Scout Raimondo: Production intern at Connecticut Public

Production intern at Connecticut Public Gaston Raimondo: Scout’s dad

Scout’s dad Brian Slattery: Arts editor for the New Haven Independent and a producer at WNHH radio

This show was produced with Scout Raimondo.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.