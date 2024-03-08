The Nose looks at ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Dune: Part Two is the third film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. It is the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation and the first of his Dune films released exclusively in theaters. It has grossed $204 million in its first week at the worldwide box office, making it the highest grossing American movie of 2024 so far. Dune: Part Two stars an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and … Christopher Walken?

And: The Greatest Night in Pop is a Netflix documentary about the recording of “We Are the World.” It features new interviews with Sheila E., Cyndi Lauper, Huey Lewis, Kenny Loggins, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, Bruce Springsteen, and Dionne Warwick.

GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

John Dankosky: Director of news and audio for Science Friday, event and podcast host for The Connecticut Mirror, and co-owner of Lam Yoga in New Hartford, Connecticut

Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College and she's the author of The Essays Only You Can Write

Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.