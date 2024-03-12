© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

From ‘Memento’ to ‘Oppenheimer,’ the movies, mysteries, and marvels of Christopher Nolan

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
FILE: Christopher Nolan promotes "Oppenheimer" during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gabe Ginsberg
/
WireImage
Christopher Nolan promotes ‘Oppenheimer’ during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Christopher Nolan’s movies have grossed more than $6 billion, earned 49 Academy Award nominations, and won 18 Oscars — including seven wins this year for Oppenheimer.

His Dark Knight films helped spark the comic book movie renaissance we’re still experiencing, and his seventh feature, Inception, is the highest-grossing totally original, totally standalone movie ever made.

This hour — and in the wake of Oppenheimer’s Best Picture-winning Oscar weekend — a look at the filmmaker behind Batman Begins, Dunkirk, Interstellar, Memento, and more: Christopher Nolan.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Rebecca Castellani, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired September 2, 2021, and July 28, 2023, in a different form.

Jonathan McNicol
