The hidden joys of searching

You’re probably familiar with the panicked rush that comes when you’re running around your house, looking for keys or a wallet you’ve misplaced. It’s an awful feeling. But maybe there’s some value in the process of searching for lost things — beyond the prize you may (or may not) find at the end. This hour, we’re talking to some professional “lookers” to find out: Is there joy, or hidden value, to be found in the search process? Can we learn to be better lookers?

Chris Turner: CEO of The Ring Finders, a global directory of metal detecting specialists

James Renner: Journalist and author

Journalist and author Walter Wick: Photo-illustrator and picture puzzle designer known for the “I Spy” and “Can You See What I See?” series

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 16, 2023.