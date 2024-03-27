From ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to ‘Dune,’ a look at the world of constructed languages

Constructed languages have existed in popular culture for a long time, but they've reached a new level of ubiquity today. This hour, we talk with professional conlangers who have created languages for Game of Thrones, Dune, and many other worlds. We'll learn about the art of constructing languages, and the appeal of learning one of them.

David and Jessie Peterson: Professional conlangers whose work appears in Dune: Part Two , Elemental , Shadow and Bone , and more. They co-host the weekly livestream “LangTime Studio” on YouTube. David also created languages for Game of Thrones

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.