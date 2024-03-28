© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Inside the confusing, time-sucking, unequal world of taxes

By Carolyn McCusker
Published March 28, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT
The frustration of tax season.
krisanapong detraphiphat
/
Moment RF via Getty Images
The frustration of tax season.

It's tax season. How did this quintessentially frustrating thing come to be so frustrating? And must it be so?

This hour, we’re learning about why taxes are so complicated to file in the U.S. Then, we’ll talk about how some of the richest people in America end up paying next to no taxes on the wealth they grow every year. Finally: a conversation with someone who doesn’t pay a chunk of his taxes — on purpose — as a form of protest.

GUESTS: 

  • Monica Prasad: Professor of Economic and Political Sociology at Johns Hopkins University 
  • Paul Kiel: Reporter for ProPublica who covers taxes
  • Lawrence Rosenwald: Professor of English Emeritus at Wellesley College and a longtime war tax resister

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

